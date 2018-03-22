NEW DELHI: After the TDP snapped ties with the ruling NDA over Andhra Pradesh not being granted special status, Jan Adhikar Party (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav on Wednesday revived the demand for special status to Bihar.

In a notice submitted to the Lok Sabha, Yadav has asked for a discussion on the matter of granting special status to the eastern state.

The Bihar lawmaker, in the letter addressed to the Lok Sabha secretary general, highlighted the differences in development among the states after Independence. Even the planning initiatives have failed to bridge the gap among states and the likes of Bihar have suffered the most, he said.

Yadav pointed out that after the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission, Bihar’s share among states has gone down from 10.9 per cent to 9.7 per cent. He alleged that the Centre ignored the needs of the state which has a high population density. He also pointed out that annual floods in Bihar caused by the rivers flowing from Nepal are another financial burden which the state has to bear.

The letter seeking discussion on the special status to Bihar came two days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said he had not given up the demand for grant of special status ‘for even one second’. The Chief Minister said he has never forgotten about the demand even 13 years after the issue was first raised.