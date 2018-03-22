Opposition members protest during the ongoing budget session of Parliament in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day following noisy protests by members of the AIADMK and the TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samiti) over Cauvery dispute and quota issue respectively.

This is the 14th straight day that the Question Hour has been washed out in the lower house.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the AIADMK and TRS trooped into the Well holding placards and raising slogans.

While the AIADMK is pressing for immediate setting up of the Cauvery river management board, the TRS, whose members held placards saying 'One Nation One Law', is demanding that the states be given the right to determine the proportion of reservations.

Some members were heard shouting 'we want justice'.

"Nobody wants to listen, nobody wants to run the House," Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said even as she tried to take up questions amid the din.

The proceedings were adjourned within minutes as the protests continued.

The House has been witnessing disruptions every day since March 5 when Parliament re-assembled for the Budget session after recess.