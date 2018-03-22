KOHIMA: A solution to the Naga political issue is at the top of the state government's list of priorities and the NDPP-led ruling dispensation "will work with all stakeholders to resolve the vexed matter", Governor PB Acharya said in his address to the Assembly today.

The state government will not come in the way of any agreement that brings solution to the political issue, he said, adding that Naga people must work for reconciliation among all sections of the society.

"The ruling dispensation will find a solution which is honourable, sustainable and acceptable to the people," Acharya said.

The Budget session of the newly formed NDPP-led People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government resumed today after eight days of recess.

The first day of Assembly session, on March 13, saw Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio proving his majority in the House.

Senior NDPP leader Vikho-o Yhoshü was elected as the new speaker.

Acharya, in his customary address today, said the motto of the government has to be 'Together with All, Development for All' in sync with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas', he said.

Pointing out that the new dispensation has inherited a budgetary deficit of Rs 1657.

88 crore, as on March 31 last year, Acharya said the government will have to face the challenge of bringing in fiscal prudence and discipline.

"There may be impediments on the road to progress and prosperity but it should not deter the government "from marching forward with undaunted courage", he said.

The governor also maintained that elections are the essence and cornerstone of democracy.

The elected members to the Assembly, whether on the treasury side or the opposition, have a very crucial role to play in framing laws and guiding government policies as they represent the views of the people, he said.

Of the 60 representatives chosen by the people to the Assembly, as many as 15 are first-timers, the governor said, expressing confidence that the newcomers would bring in fresh ideas for the betterment of the state.

"There is no doubt that the members of the House, during their deliberations, would always keep the welfare and the interests of the people in mind.

People's expectations from elected members and the government are very high," he said.

A motion of thanks to the Governor's address was moved by legislators Longrineken and K T Sukhalu.

Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshü made obituary references to the former Assembly members - Nyeiwang Konyak, J.

Maputemjen Ao and M Chenlom Phom.Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the fiscal 2018-19 tomorrow.