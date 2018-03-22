KOHIMA: After a recess of eight days, the Budget session of the newly formed NDPP-led People's Democratic Alliance (PDA) government resumed today with Governor PB Acharya's address to the Assembly.

The first day of Assembly session, on March 13, saw Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio proving his majority in the House.

Senior NDPP leader Vikho-o Yhoshü was also elected as the new speaker.

Acharya, in his customary address today, recalled that elections are the essence and cornerstone of democracy.

The elected members to the Assembly, whether on the treasury side or the opposition, have a very crucial role to play in framing laws and guiding government policies as they represent the views of the people, he said.

Of the 60 representatives chosen by the people to the Assembly, as many as 15 are first-timers, the governor said, expressing confidence that the newcomers would bring in fresh ideas for the betterment of the state.

"There is no doubt that the members of the House, during their deliberations, would always keep the welfare and the interests of the people in mind.

People's expectations from elected members are very high," he said.

The governor reminded the House that the PDA government has come to power with peoples' mandate on the promise of 'Bringing a Change' to Nagaland.

"The motto of the government has to be 'Together with All, Development for All' in sync with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plan of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'," he said.

Asserting that early resolution of the Naga political issue is at the top of government's list of priorities, Acharya affirmed that the government will work with all stakeholders for a solution that is "honourable, sustainable and acceptable to the people".

"The state government will not come in the way of any political agreement that brings solution to the Naga political issue," he said, adding that the ruling party will move with firm resolve for reconciliation among all sections of Nagas.

Pointing out that the new dispensation has inherited a budgetary deficit of Rs 1657.88 crore, as on March 31 last year, Acharya said the government will have to face the challenge of bringing in fiscal prudence and discipline.

There may be impediments on the road to progress and prosperity but it should not deter the government "from marching forward with undaunted courage", he said.

A motion of thanks to the Governor's address was moved by legislators Longrineken and K T Sukhalu.

Speaker Vikho-o Yhoshü made obituary references to the former Assembly members - Nyeiwang Konyak, J. Maputemjen Ao and M Chenlom Phom.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget for the fiscal 2018-19 tomorrow.