CM Amarinder Singh without naming the member, criticised the incident in the House. (File | PTI)

CHANDIGARH: Speaker Rana KP Singh today ordered a probe into the reported live streaming of Punjab Assembly proceedings on social media by an opposition member, after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh raised the issue in the House during the question hour.

Expressing grave concern over the violation of the Assembly rules by an opposition member who went live on Facebook from inside the House, as reported by a section of the media, the chief minister said it was a serious matter.

State Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi sought an inquiry into the matter, to which the speaker agreed.

The minister also requested the speaker to direct all legislators to strictly follow the rules and maintain the dignity of the House.

On the third day of the Assembly's budget session, Amarinder Singh, without naming any MLA, informed the House that it has come to the government's notice that an opposition member had put the proceedings of the Assembly in public domain by live-streaming them yesterday.

Channi intervened in the ensuing discussion and demanded an inquiry into the reported incident.

While directing all legislators to strictly adhere to the Assembly Conduct Rules, Rana K P Singh cited Rule 90 which states that all members should switch off their mobiles or other communication devices which they were carrying before entering the House.

A section of the media has reported that Lok Insaf Party MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains allegedly live-streaming the House proceedings on Facebook yesterday.