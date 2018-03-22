NEW DELHI: For the 14th day in the second half of the Budget session of Parliament, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday witnessed uproar by the members of TDP and AIADMK, on demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh and the Cauvery issue, forcing adjournment of the House for the day.

Soon after the laying of papers, brief statements by C M Ramesh of TDP and Matreyan of AIADMK on the issues of special status for Andhra, Cauvery issue and the passage of the Payment of Gratuity Bill, members of the TDP, AIADMK and the Congress went into the Well of the House, to raise uproar on the issues of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, the Cauvery issue and the Supreme Court order on the SC/ST Act.

Expressing concern on the uproar by members, the Chairman said, ''People are asking why the Chairman is adjourning the House everyday, without transacting any business. I want to tell people that I do not want to adjourn the House. I urge the members to allow the House to run."

Amid the uproar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said the government was ready for discussion on all issues.

Repeated pleas by the Chairman to the protesting members, however, fell on deaf ears, forcing him to adjourn the House for the day.

This is the 14th day in succession in the second half of the budget session that the House has witnessed uproar by the Opposition on various issues, forcing adjournment of the House, without transacting much business.