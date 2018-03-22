The opposition parties claimed that the number of suicide by farmers rose during the present Yogi Adityanath government (File | PTI)

LUCKNOW: Accusing the ruling BJP of not being serious on issues of farmers, members of the Congress, SP and BSP today staged a walkout from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

The issue of hardships being faced by farmers came up during the Question Hour, when state Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, while replying to a question, referred to the previous Samajwadi Party government.

To this, Leader of the Opposition Ram Govind Chowdhury of SP raised objection and alleged that the BJP government was hand in glove with black marketeers.

"Lalit Modi, Nirav Modi and so on... your government is hand in glove with black marketeers.The government is not serious in replying to questions of the opposition," he alleged.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna said the comments of Chowdhury were not in the context of farmers. But, SP members walked out of the House alleging that the government was not serious on the issues of farmers.

Congress Legislature Party Leader Ajay Kumar Singh Lallu claimed that the number of suicide by farmers rose during the present government.

Such cases were reported from Lalitpur, Mahoba and Sitapur districts, but the government was not taking any measure to check them, he alleged, to which, the agriculture minister claimed that there were no case of suicide by farmers in the state.

Ajay Kumar Singh Lallu also walked out of the Assembly along with other Congress members.

BSP leader Sukhdeo Rajbhar said the issue of farmers was of utmost importance and requested Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit to allow one hour discussion on it.

When his request was not allowed, Rajbhar along with other BSP legislators staged a walkout.