NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday gave a clean chit to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap in Rajdeo Ranjan murder case.

The court threw out a petition filed by Asha Ranjan, wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, seeking probe, alleging Tej Pratap's involvement in the murder.

A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra and also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, disposed off the petition, filed by Asha Ranjan, after the CBI, the investigating agency in the case, said that there is no involvement of Tej Pratap.

Rajdeo Ranjan, the Siwan bureau chief of Hindi daily, Hindustan - was shot dead in May last year, allegedly at the instance of accused Mohammed Shahabuddin for exposing his activities in Siwan jail.

Asha Ranjan had knocked the doors of the Apex Court seeking a direction to investigate the alleged role of Tej Pratap, as his photograph allegedly appeared with some alleged criminals.