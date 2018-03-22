UP CM Yogi Adityanath at the hospital with the Brightland School student attacked by a senior (File | ANI)

LUCKNOW: The Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) has granted regular bail to an 11-year-old girl, accused of stabbing her junior in a school here as she wanted a holiday in the event of a schoolmate's death.

She was taken into custody on January 18, two days after the incident took place, and was granted interim bail the next day. Since then the girl was on interim bail, which was extended time and again.

Allowing her regular bail yesterday, the JJB took into consideration the report of the District Probation Officer.

The board directed the parents of the girl to file two sureties of Rs 20,000 each as condition of bail by March 24.

While the victim, a boy studying in class 1, was stated to be out of danger, the school's principal was arrested on January 18.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited the trauma centre here, where the six-year-old Ritik was admitted after being attacked in the toilet of the school, in a chilling reminder to a similar incident in a Gurgaon school last year.

The girl was studying in class seven.

District Magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had said prima facie it appeared that someone might have told the girl that a holiday could be announced by the school authorities only if there was death of any student.

"For getting the school closed, the girl attacked Ritik," the police had said.