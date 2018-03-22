LUCKNOW: In a political masterstoke, CM Yogi Adityanath announced the possibility of reservation to Most Backwards Communities and Mahadalits (Most Deprived). A committee would soon be set up to

proceed in that direction, said the CM on the floor of state Assembly here on Thursday.

“I need be, we will consider giving reservation to Most Backwards and Mahadalit communities in the state and committee in this regard will be set up to look into the issue and submit a report soon,” said the CM. In the same vein, he accused the previous dispensations of ignoring the demand for reservation

by these communities, who really required it.

While the political observers view the announcement as an attempt to counter the changed caste equations which have emerged following new-found SP-BSP closeness and its debilitating effect for the BJP in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Notably, the ruling party suffered shocking defeat in recently concluded bypoll to the parliamentary seats of Gorakhpur, Yogi bastion and Phulpur which was won in 2014 by Deputy CM Keshav Maurya with a record margin.

“It is an exercise to woo the traditional vote bank of SP and BSP,” said a senior BJP leader on the condition of anonymity.

The Opposition, however, called it a move politically motivated and a reflection of the ruling party’s wariness which forced the CM to make such an announcement.

