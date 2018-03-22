NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday has arrested a chairman of Bhopal-based private Medical College in connection to 2012 vyapam scam.

CBI arrested JN Chouksey, chairman of Bhopal based LN Medical College in connection to the furtherance of the scam.

After taking cognisance, the trial court issued non-bailable arrest warrants against the absconding chargesheeted accused persons. In pursuance to such arrest warrants, CBI arrested the said accused from his residence at Bhopal.

The arrested accused was produced before the Court and remanded to Judicial Custody up to March 24.

It was alleged in the chargesheet that the Bhopal-based college dishonestly provided wrong information to the Director of Medical Education, Bhopal (DME), regarding the admission of co-accused candidate, where the student was already enrolled in to the 2011 batch of a medical college based in Patna.

CBI said, during the investigations it was found that the said college had reported to DME of only five vacant seats for second round of counseling, but in reality there were more than 40 vacant seats.

It was further alleged that the Medical College took more than 40 admissions on September 30, 2012 when the process of counseling was over.

The college, in connivance with DME officials, forwarded the list of admitted students to DME, which was different from the allotment list of DME.

CBI registered a case under sections 420, 467, 468, 471,120 B of Indian Penal Code and 65/66 of IT Act, 4/3 (D) 1,(2) of MP Recognized Examination Act, 1937 relating to irregularities in Pre Medical Test 2012 conducted by MP Professional Examination Board (Vyapam).

The scam involved 13 different examinations, conducted by Vyapam, for selection of medical students and state government employees, including food inspectors, transport constables, police personnel, school teachers, dairy supply officers and forest guards.

The examinations were taken by around 3.2 million students.

Vyapam scam is also known for the deaths.

A number of people connected to the scam and its investigation died during the course of the investigation.