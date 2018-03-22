LUDHIANA: India is committed to peace but will defend its borders with full might, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

He was addressing a gathering at the presentation of President's Standard to the 51 Squadron and President's Colours to the 230 Signal Unit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) at Halwara about 30 kms from here.

"We are committed to peace but we will defend our borders with full might," Kovind said.

Praising the IAF, he said besides safeguarding sovereign skies, it has always been at the forefront of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations Kovind said that the IAF symbolises our military excellence.

The performance of its personnel in exercises, both at home and abroad, is a glowing testimony to its high standards, he said.

The President said that the 51 Squadron and the 230 Signal Unit have distinguished themselves in service to the nation.

They have a rich history of professional excellence and have served India with honour and distinction, during peace and hostilities, he said.

He complimented the personnel and families, past and present, of these units for their selfless sacrifice and service to the nation.

"The resilience, tenacity and zeal of our valiant air warriors is a source of pride for every Indian," he said.