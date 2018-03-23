NEW DELHI: The Congress is planning to move a breach of privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for misleading Parliament and the nation over the death of 39 Indian hostages in Iraq.

Alleging the entire episode was handled by the government in a very clumsy manner, Soni asked PM Narendra Modi and Swaraj if they cared to announce any financial package for the kith and kin of the 39 Indians. “Most of them came from poor backgrounds.

We have been giving Rs 20,000 per family since they were kidnapped. Our government in Punjab has said till the dependents get a job it will continue the same stipend But they have urged Sushma ji for a job,” said Rajya Sabha member Ambika Soni, who comes from Punjab, where most of those killed belonged to, said.

“The families had been living on false hopes given by the government all these years. I am sad that the was the minister spoke in Parliament was only an attempt to score brownie points,” said Soni.

Citing the example of Army or the paramilitary forces in case a jawan or an officer dies on duty, his family is immediately informed but the government did not even bother to do any such thing in the case of poor labourers.