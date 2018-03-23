NEW DELHI: The Parliament cleared the Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2018 on Thursday with the Rajya Sabha passing it without a discussion.

Once the Bill gets the assent of the President and the same is notified in the Gazette, the legislation will enable the government to fix the amount of gratuity and duration of maternity leave through an executive order.

The Seventh Pay Commission had recommended doubling of the gratuity amount from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh for Central government employees.

The Bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha on March 15. As soon as the House met for the day, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, “The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2018, is a very important Bill concerning the workers. I made an appeal to all the Members to allow this Bill to be taken up today. I am happy that all political parties have broadly agreed.”

MoS for Labour and Employment Santosh Kumar Gangwar moved the Bill for passage without discussion and the House approved it through a voice vote.