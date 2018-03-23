An FIR has been registered against Dukhtaran-e-Milat over a video which has gone viral.

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered a criminal case against activists of women's separatist group 'Dukhtaran-e-Milat' on charges of raising anti-national slogans and indulging in unlawful activities.

A police spokesman said: "We has registered a case against Dukhtaran-e-Milat over a video which has gone viral.

"It has come to our notice that the group's activists have indulged in certain unlawful activities. They have also raised anti-national slogans and have given hate and provocative speeches."

At a function here on Friday, the Dukhtaran-e-Milat outfit celebrated 'Pakistan Day'.

Addressing the function, Asiya Andrabi, the chief of the outfit, reportedly said that all Muslims of the sub-continent were Pakistanis on the basis of Islam, faith and the love of the Prophet.

The activists also sang Pakistan's national anthem.