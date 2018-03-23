KOLKATA: A reputed international school in Kolkata sacked a teacher on Wednesday after he revealed his sexual orientation in a recently published book.

Science teacher Avijit Kundu alleged he was handed over a dismissal letter by the school adminstration a day after his book ‘Amar Samakami Ejahar’ (My homosexual confession) was released at the Kolkata International Book Festival in February.

Kundu claimed that he was earlier rebuked by principal Dr Moon Moon Nath for a short film uploaded in YouTube. Kundu also claimed that Nath cautioned him after he patted a student on his back during invigilation which, he claimed, was construed as ‘touching inappropriately’.

However, school authorities stated they wanted a permanent teacher for core subjects such as Mathematics and Physics and had hence ended the contract of Kundu.