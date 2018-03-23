NEW DELHI: Justice D Y Chandrachud said while the UIDAI will know when an authentication has failed, there was no way to know whether the individual was denied benefit even after authentication.

Ajay Bhushan Pandey said UIDAI has repeatedly asked ministries not to deny services in cases where a citizen’s biometrics do not match and to deal with such scenarios. “Repeated circulars have been issued by UIDAI that services should not be denied.

We have always advised ministries to not have 100 per cent reliance on biometrics authentication,” Pandey told the bench. He argued that no Aadhaar data is shared without consent and in exceptional circumstances, never without the permission of a district judge or in the cases of national security.