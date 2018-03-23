KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress bagged four seats and the Congress one in the Rajya Sabha polls from West Bengal on Friday.

All four Trinamool candidates, sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque and first time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen, emerged victorious in the vote count.

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, supported by the Trinamool, also won.

CPI-M candidate Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, lost.