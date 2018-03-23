Rajya Sabha polls: Trinamool Congress wins four seats, Congress one in West Bengal
By IANS | Published: 23rd March 2018 07:30 PM |
Last Updated: 23rd March 2018 07:32 PM
KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress bagged four seats and the Congress one in the Rajya Sabha polls from West Bengal on Friday.
All four Trinamool candidates, sitting Rajya Sabha member Nadimul Haque and first time nominees Subhasish Chakraborty, Abir Biswas and Santanu Sen, emerged victorious in the vote count.
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi, supported by the Trinamool, also won.
CPI-M candidate Rabin Deb, backed by the Left Front, lost.