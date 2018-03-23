LUCKNOW: In a major road accident 10 persons, including nine women and a child, were killed and five others injured when a three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a truck at Jagatpur crossing in Pratapgarh district, around 165 km away from state capital Lucknow on Friday.

As per the police sources, the mishap took place when over a dozen women accompanied by half a dozen men and a few children, all from Jaunpur district, were heading to Raiyya Devi temple in Sultanpur

village of Raniganj in Pratapgarh.

Circle officer G D Mishra said all the victims belonged to Daulatiya village of Mugra Badshahpur area in Jaunpur district. The district police, however, detained the truck driver and seized the vehicle.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the accident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 each for the seriously injured.

“The victims have been admitted to the district hospital with the help of local residents. Five injured persons have been referred to Allahabad for treatment,” Mishra added. The accident resulted in a traffic jam on the busy Lucknow-Varanasi highway. Police force was deployed at the site to maintain order.