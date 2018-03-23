RANCHI: Voting for two Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand, for which two candidates of BJP and one of Congress are in the fray, is being held today in the Assembly premises.

The BJP has fielded Sameer Uranv and Pradeep Kumar Sonthalia, while the Congress has nominated Dheeraj Sahu.

In the house of 80 members, the ruling BJP has 43 MLAs and its ally AJSU 4.

Opposition Congress has 7 members, JMM 18, JVM(P) 2, BSP 1, MCC 1, CPIML(L) 1 and Independents 3.