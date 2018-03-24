GUWAHATI: Hitting out at the Congress for continuous disruption in Parliament, BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that it was running away discussing the Central government's major budget announcements on health insurance scheme and for welfare of farmers.

He also dared the Congress to move no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, saying the ruling NDA was ready to face it as it had enough numbers and support to defeat the motion.

Addressing a conclave of the booth level presidents of the party, Shah said the Congress was not able to digest its continuous defeats in assembly polls and was thus disrupting the proceedings of Parliament.

The conclave, organized at the Veterinary College ground at Khanapara here, saw participation of over 25,000 booth presidents of the BJP.

"Despite our repeated appeals, they (the Congress) are not allowing Parliament to function. On one hand, they claim that they want discussion but on other hand, they create ruckus and disrupt the proceedings."

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech announced two major welfare schemes. One is health insurance scheme for 10 crore families and the other was guaranteeing farmers minimum support price of 1.5 times of production cost.

Shah said: "If Parliament functions then, these issues would be debated. Fearing this, the Congress is not allowing Parliament to function. If they won't allow Parliament to function then we will go to the public. We don't nothing to fear."

He challenged the Congress to go ahead with its no-confidence motion against the government.

"We are ready to face it. End the disruption and debate. We have full majority. We have nothing to hide.

"Despite the fact that the Union Budget has been passed, Parliament is on because Prime Minister (Modi) wants the House to take up discussion on issues concerning common people. But the Congress does not want the House to function. They want only disruptions."

Charting out the Central government's various development projects, Shah also claimed that the BJP, along with its allies ,would win at least 21 out of total 25 seats in the Northeast in 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"In the last 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP could secure only eight seats in the Northeast. However, I am assuring that the party would win at least 21 out of total 25 seats of Northeast in 2019 Lok Sabha polls," Shah said.

Accusing the Congress of keeping away the region from development, he said that the entire region is on the parth of development as Modi initiated several steps for the development.

"Before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the Prime Minister had ensured development the Northeastern states. After coming to power he kept his words and initiated several steps. The BJP needs to win maximum number of seats from northeast to strengthen the Prime Minister so that development of the region continues," said the BJP President.

"Due to the policies of Congress, this region of the country was kept away from development. Their policy was divide and rule and our's is 'sabka sath, sabka vikas'. After Narendra Modi took over power, he took several initiatives for the development of the northeastern states. This is the reason we have been winning one after one elections," he said,

Hailing Modi for the way he solved the crisis in Doklam, Shah said,"It sent a message across the globe that no one would dare to touch our boundaries."