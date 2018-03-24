NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday gave a notice for moving a no-confidence motion against the NDA government and wanted it to be taken up in the Lok Sabha on March 27. The party submitted the notice in the office of the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

The Congress has also issued a three-line whip to all its members in the Lok Sabha to ensure their presence on Tuesday when the House meets again. Meahwhile, speaking at the BJP Parliamentary Party meet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition of spreading lies against his government due to its increasing “frustration” over electoral losses.