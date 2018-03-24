RAIPUR: Four Maoists jailed for serious crimes escaped from a Dantewada prison but were arrested hours later, police said on Saturday.

The incident in the Dantewada district jail occurred on Friday evening, a police officer said.

This is not the first time that inmates tried to escape from the Dantewada jail. In 2007, over 300 prisoners, including 150 Maoists, escaped from custody.