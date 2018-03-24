RAIPUR: Four District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, suspected to be carried out by the Naxals, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, police said.

The blast was triggered in a forest near Sirsetti village, under the Fulbagdi police station limits, when the security personnel were out on an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sundarraj P told PTI.

DRGs are part of the state police force.

"Four jawans of the DRG were injured in the blast," the DIG said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the area and efforts were on to evacuate the injured personnel, he added.

On March 13, nine CRPF personnel were killed between Kistaram and Palodi villages in the insurgency-affected Sukma district after a blast carried out by the Naxals targeted their mine-protected vehicle (MPV).