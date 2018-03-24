Goa CM Manohar Parrikar responding well to treatment in US, says Union Minister Suresh Prabhu
Published: 24th March 2018
Last Updated: 24th March 2018
PANAJI: Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar is responding well to treatment in the US, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said on Saturday.
"Spoke to @manoharparrikar who is responding well to treatment in the US. Hospital. Wished him speedy recovery, early return home to lead Goa," Prabhu said in in a tweet.
Parrikar is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and was admitted to a New York hospital earlier this month.
After being admitted to the Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai twice since February 15, he was flown to the US on March 7 for further treatment.
The Goa CMO has repeatedly maintained that Parrikar suffers from "mild pancreatitis".