LUCKNOW: Lucknow Police on Saturday apprehended five people, who were accused of running a fake call centre and duping people on the pretext of making various government IDs and certificates.

The group was accused of cheating people in the name of making Aadhaar card, PAN Card, income certificate, caste certificate and residential certificate among others in the name of Digital India.

The Police also seized various equipment, printers, debit cards and vehicles from the group