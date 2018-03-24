Image of gun used for representational purpose only.

SONIPAT: A boy, aged 18, was shot dead in Haryana's Sonepat district by a few of men, who reportedly murdered his elder brother five months ago.

The incident took place on Friday, when the boy was waiting at the playground of Government Senior Secondary School for Girls for his sister, who had gone to write her Class-10 board exam.

"The deceased Rajesh Singh of Madina village was shot by few men who came in a white sedan and opened fire at him. He was shot 10 times and died on the spot while his friend also suffered a bullet shot in his stomach," said police.

According to media reports, villagers at the spot identified two accused -Seeta and Pawan of Madina village, who absconded from the spot after the incident.

" Seeta and Pawan were booked in October last year for allegedly murdering Rajesh’s elder brother Rakesh over an old dispute. Rajesh was a witness in his elder brother’s murder case," police added.

Outraged over the incident, family of the deceased and villagers blocked the Rohtak-Panipat national highway and demanded quick action over the killing.