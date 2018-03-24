SAHARANPUR: A 45-year-old man died on his way to a hospital in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district after the 108 ambulance carrying him allegedly ran out of oxygen.

The incident happened on Friday.

However, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of the hospital BS Sodhi said that the allegation levelled by the family was wrong.

“Family's allegations seem to be false as Emergency Medical Technician says oxygen cylinder went empty only in end, will still inquire,” Sodhi said.

The deceased’s family also alleged negligence on the part of the driver of the ambulance.

Moreover, a helper in the ambulance also admitted that there was shortage of oxygen in the emergency vehicle.