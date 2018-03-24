NEW DELHI: Japanese ambassador Kenjie Hiramatsu on Thursday formally approved three new projects, including a grant for the construction of a secondary school in Manipur’s Chandel district, worth over Rs 1 crore.The other projects include equipment for an eye hospital in Rajasthan and a leprosy project in Uttar Pradesh.

Japan is one of the few countries allowed to fund projects in India’s north eastern states. “During the official visit of Japan PM Shinzo Abe to India in September last year, the two Prime Ministers decided to work together to elevate the Japan-India partnership to the next level,” Hiramatsu said, after signing the grants. “The spheres of our cooperation are not limited to connectivity and infrastructure, but also include social and cultural aspects, as well as people to people exchanges. I am pleased that our cooperation has now resulted in this new project in Manipur.”

Under the project, Anallon Christian Development Committee will construct a new secondary school for the scheduled tribe in Lambung village in Manipur’s Chandel district.The other two projects include the supply of medical equipment to Global Hospital & Research Centre in Sirohi, Rajasthan for poor patients to receive quality eye treatment, and for the Leprosy Mission Trust India to treat patients in Allahabad, UP.

“Given the fact that approximately 60 % of leprosy patients in the world are living in India, we believe it is our duty to take initiative to support these patients through the medium of the GGP scheme,” the Japanese ambassador said. “I strongly hope that this project will offer leprosy patients with quality medical treatment, and thus contribute to the improvement of their general health and livelihood.”