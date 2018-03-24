NEW DELHI: The Congress on Friday accused both Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party of making a mockery of laws on the issue of office of profit.Citing the example of Sonia Gandhi, who resigned and got re-elected over the issue, Congress spokesperson Sushmita Dev asked the 20 AAP MLAs in Delhi to follow suit, and accused BJP leader and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh of appointing 12 lawmakers—eight from BJP, three from NPF and an Independent—as parliamentary secretaries in violation of law.

“Former deputy chief minister Ginathan has filed a petition in the High Court,” she said. Dev further alleged that Manipur Congress MLA T H Shyamkumar had defected to the BJP after the results were announced and was rewarded with a Cabinet post. “He has not even resigned and is still continuing as a minister till date,” he said.