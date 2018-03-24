NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Amit Shah on Saturday termed the decision of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N. Chandrababu Naidu to pull out of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over special category status to the state as 'unfortunate' and 'unilateral'.

Shah in a letter to the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said that the BJP has been a firm believer in the concept of 'politics of performance' and 'development for all.'

"It is a decision; I am afraid, will be construed as being guided wholly and solely by political considerations instead of developmental concerns," the letter read.

Shah further said that Andhra Pradesh has always been on the agenda of national development and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has left no stone unturned to ensure its growth and prosperity.

He further said that it was BJP who led the voice of safeguarding the welfare of Telugu people in both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, long before its bifurcation.

"This is in direct contrast to the Congress Party, which not only mismanaged the bifurcation but also showed zero sensitivity towards the Telugu people, which is in line with their historic apathy to the Telugu community," he said.

Amit Shah's letter to Chandrababu Naidu (ANI Twitter)

Stressing on the issue, the BJP chief said that the NDA has a firm commitment for the development of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra ruling party pulled-out from the NDA, last week over the demand of special category status which was promised during the bifurcation of the state in 2014.