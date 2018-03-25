VARANASI: Five corporators were detained here for allegedly trying to stop the Mayor's car and breaking a window of her SUV to protest the adjournment of the Varanasi Municipal Corporation's House today, police said.

The incident took place when Mayor Mridula Jaiswal's SUV was passing through the Sanskritik Sankul (cultural complex) at Chowkaghat, they said.

The corporators were from opposition Samajwadi Party (SP), BSP and Congress, and Independents.

They were demanding commencement of the House and holding of elections to the corporation's executive body after it was deferred today.

The polls were postponed after BJP corporators demanded that a meeting be held to condole the death of BJP member Rohit Jaiswal's wife.

The mayor gave her consent to it and adjourned the House, following which BJP and members of the opposition bench entered into heated arguments.

Opposition corporators over turned the table and chair of the mayor as soon as Jaiswal left the House, and began their protest.

Some of the agitated corporators allegedly tried to obstruct her way and attacked her vehicle, breaking one of its windows, police said.

Police personnel reached the spot and pacified the corporators, but when they did not listen mild force was used to disperse them, they said.

Five corporators were detained, police said.