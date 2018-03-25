THIRUVANANTHAPURAM/BHOPAL: Days after Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam’s defence of Aadhaar in colourful language made the government squirm, a BJP legislator in Madhya Pradesh offered a bizzare formula for checking crime against women.

Speaking at an IT event at Kochi on Friday last, Alphons had said, “We have absolutely no problems going and putting our fingerprints and iris and getting our whole body naked before a white man at all. But when the government of India seeks your name and address, nothing more, there is a massive revolution in the country saying it is an intrusion into the privacy of the individual.”

On Saturday, it was Guna MLA Pannalal Shakya’s (62) turn to offer unsolicited advice. Addressing an event at a college in Guna to mark the distribution of smart phones to students as part of a government scheme, he lit into relationships.

“Recently a journalist asked me why crime against women was rising in MP. I posed a counter-question: tell me why do girls have boyfriends? When girls don’t have boyfriends, there will be no harassment,” said Shakya. “Boys, too, shouldn’t have girlfriends,” he added.A few months ago, Shakya had dubbed Team India skipper Virat Kohli unpatriotic for marrying girlfriend Anushka Sharma in Italy.