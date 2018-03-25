NEW DELHI:Even as the March 29 deadline set by the Supreme Court for constitution of a scheme for implementing Cauvery water award nears, the Centre is waiting for written submission from Karnataka on its demand for a two-layer scheme rather than a management board. According to sources in the Union water resources ministry, the Centre will then hold discussions with other party states before taking a call, most likely missing the deadline.

“Karnataka government during the inter-state meeting in the ministry had some reservations about the constitution of body implementing the award. They are sending a written submission and we are waiting for it,” said top sources in the ministry.

After the SC judgment, Congress-led Karnataka government was considering to approach the SC for revision but later they decided otherwise. The state has now proposed a two layer scheme, a Cauvery Decision Implementation Committee and a monitoring agency under it. TN has been pressing for constitution of a Cauvery Management Board.

“After Karnataka’s proposal, other states’ view will be sought. This means the March 29 deadline of the Supreme Court is likely to be missed,” the sources added. Once all states are on the same page, the cabinet note preparation, circulation and introduction is likely to take minimum of 21 days, said sources. TN government has been demanding early constitution of the Cauvery board.