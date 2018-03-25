Image of Naxals used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

RAIPUR: Security forces today recovered a 5 kg improvised explosive device (IED), laid by Naxals, from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The explosive was unearthed by a joint team of Central Reserve Police Force's 199th battalion and local police from a field under Bhairamgarh police station limits, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg told PTI.

When security forces were carrying out patrolling in the forests along BhairamgarhKeshkutul road, they spotted the IED, hidden beneath the earth, in a steel tiffin, few meters inside the road, he said.

The bomb disposal squad immediately destroyed the explosive, he added.

The Maoists plant the IEDs to target security forces during their operations on the route that passes through dense forests, he added.

Yesterday, four District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an IED blast, suspected to be carried out by the Naxals, in Sukma district.