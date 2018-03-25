RAIPUR: Four District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast, suspected to be carried out by the Naxals, in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district today, police said.

The incident comes 10 days after nine CRPF personnels were killed in a blast in the district on March 13.

The blast took place around 3 pm in a forest near Sirsetti village under Fulbagdi police station limits when a police DRG team was returning after an anti-Naxal operation, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Sundarraj P told PTI.

Fulbagdi is around 500 km from state capital Raipur.

The DIG said after detonating the Improvised Explosive Device (IED), the Naxals opened fire on the DRG team, which led to a gun-battle.

However, the ultras fled after a brief exchange of fire, he said.

"Assistant constables Padam Muya, Nurum Dula, Sodhi Deva, Kartam Pandu and constable Kichhe Naga were injured in the blast," he said.

Soon after getting information about the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawans were airlifted to Raipur for treatment, he said.

Earlier, nine Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in a blast carried out by Naxals between Kistaram and Palodi villages in Sukma on March 13.

The blast hit the mine-protected vehicle (MPV) in which the CRPF men were travelling.

Sukma, considered as one of the worst Naxal-affected areas, has witnessed several major attacks on security forces in the past, more particularly in summer when the rebels carry out their annual "tactical counter offencive campaign (TCOC)".

Security forces are put on high alert during this period.