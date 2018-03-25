Mumbai: Fire at corporate building, no casualties
MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the basement of a corporate building in Mumbai's Andheri area on Sunday.
The fire caught at the basement of lighthall building located in Saki Vihar Road in Andheri at around 12.16 pm.
Reportedly, around 70-80 workers, who were working in the basement during the incident have been rescued.
However, no casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.