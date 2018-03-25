CHITTORGARH: At least six children were injured after a school bus turned turtle in Chittorgarh.

“School bus of Lotus Public School, Kanera turned turtle in Palcha. Out of the 30 children on board, 10 were injured and they are under treatment. The driver was also injured,” Chittorgarh Sub-Divisional Officer Suresh Kumar Khatik said.

Last year, 32 people died and seven others were injured after a bus fell into a river in Sawai Madhopur's Dubi area.