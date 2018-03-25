RAIPUR: Chief minister Raman Singh inaugurated Central India’s first state-of-the-art cancer treatment facility at Chhattisgarh new capital city of Naya Raipur on Sunday.

An initiative of Vedanta Medical Research Foundation (VMRF), the 170-bed tertiary care facility aims to provide affordable, wold class care to all, primarily serving the populations of Chhattisgarh and the adjoining 4-5 states in Central India.

“It will serve the common man at a no profit basis. The hospital is equipped with state of the art infrastructure, diagnostic and treatment facilities, which will be the only integrated oncology hospital in Central India”, said Jyoti Agrawal Chairperson VMRF. The construction of the hospital was accomplished in a record time of 18 months.

The identification of the lack of cancer care access in Central India was the triggering point to set up the hospital here, said Navin Agrawal, Chairman, Vedanta Limited, who appreciated the willingness of the state government to have one in Chhattisgarh and tuned the idea into a reality.

The hospital has been developed with key inputs and advisory from Tata Medical Centre Kolkata.

“This will be one of the top cancer care facilities in the country”, affirmed Dr Mammen Chandy, Director, Tata Medical Centre-Cancer Hospital.