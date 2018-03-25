Uttar Pradesh: Gangster with Rs 1 lakh bounty killed in encounter
By ANI | Published: 25th March 2018 09:56 AM |
Last Updated: 25th March 2018 03:52 PM | A+A A- |
NOIDA: Uttar Pradesh Police here on Sunday gunned down a criminal with a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head.
The criminal, Shravan Chaudhry, was injured in an encounter with the police and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital, informed the Director General of Police (DGP) headquarter.
An AK-47 and a smooth-bore breech loading (SBBL) gun were also confiscated from the spot.
The criminal was wanted in murder cases in Noida and Delhi.
#Visuals from #Noida: Criminal with Rs 1 Lakh reward injured during an encounter with police, later died during treatment. One AK 47 confiscated. pic.twitter.com/mp5idfK7bo— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 25, 2018