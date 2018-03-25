MUZAFFARNAGAR: An ITBP jawan has been arrested after three people were injured allegedly when he opened fire on them over some land dispute at Bharsi village under Kandhla police station in Shamli district, police said.

Circle Officer Rajesh Kumar Tiwari said the incident occurred yesterday and the ITBP jawan, Rahul, was found to be intoxicated during medical examination after his arrest.

Two more people have been booked in connection with the incident, he said.

According to an FIR lodged with the police, Richpal and Rohtas were having arguments over the land dispute which escalated when Rahul (Rohtas's son) and his two brothers allegedly opened fire, the CO said.

Three people -- Pankaj, Sanjay and Aryan -- received bullet injuries in the incident and were rushed to hospital, Tiwari said.

He said the police were searching for two other accused.