SAHARANPUR/GHAZIABAD: A wanted criminal, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, was killed while another arrested in separate encounters in Saharanpur and Ghaziabad districts of Uttar Pradesh, in which two policemen were also injured, the police said today.

In Saharanpur, a notorious gangster, Salim, was killed in a shootout with the police, in which a sub-inspector of Mandi police station was injured, said Saharanpur Senior Superintendent of Police Bablu Kumar.

He said acting on a late night information that a gang has robbed a farmer of Rs 1 lakh and his motorcycle in Manoharpur village under Sarsawa police station area, a Swift Action police team team was deployed to nab the criminals.

The SWAT team, comprising personnel of Sarsawa and Mandi police stations, spotted the gangsters coming on bike from Chilkana and flagged them down to stop, but, ignoring the signal, they opened fire on police.

The police returned the fire, killing one of the gangsters, while another one managed to flee in the darkness.

The slain gangster was identified as Salim, having a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head, Bablu Kumar said.

In the shootout, Sub Inspector Sachin Sharma was also injured, said the SSP, adding that the police, however, managed to recover the looted money and the bike of Manoharpur farmer Nawab besides a pistol and several rounds of cartridges from the gangsters.

In another incident at Vijay Nagar police station area of Ghaziabad, a local history sheeter, carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, was arrested after an encounter with the police, Ghaziabad SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

Sunder (35), hailing from Pilkhuwa town, was wanted in five cases of attempt to murder, killing and robbery, he said.

SSP Krishna said the encounter took place around 8.15 pm near Akbarpur Bahrampur on NH-24.

The man was on a bike, and when the police signalled him to stop, he opened fired on the police team.

The police officials returned the fire in which Sunder was shot in his right leg, Krishna said, adding Vijay Nagar SHO Naresh Kumar was also injured in the fire-fight.

Both Naresh Kumar and Sunder were being treated at a hospital, officials said.

A country-made pistol, knife and a few live cartridges were seized from Sunder, the official added.