KOLKATA: More than 30 people travelling in a bus were injured when the vehicle collided head on with a truck in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said.

At least six of the injured, including two children, were critically injured in the accident and have been referred to Malda state general hospital.

"A bus coming from Farakka collided from a truck coming from the opposite direction near Sultangunj petrol pump on the National Highway 34 at around 12.30 p.m. on Sunday. According to our estimation, 32 people sustained injuries," said an officer from Kaliachak police station.

According to the officer, the accident was the bus driver's fault as he took the vehicle in to the wrong lane on the four lane highway, while trying to overtake another bus.

"According to eye witnesses, the bus entered the foul lane near the crossing which resulted in the collision with the truck that was coming from Kaliachak. Both drivers have been injured in the accident," the officer added.

Police have seized both the vehicles.