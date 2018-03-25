NEW DELHI: Women leaders from different political parties today highlighted the importance of the Women's Reservation Bill for fighting the barriers that stop women from entering politics.

Speaking on 'Women in Politics - Roadblocks and Solutions' at an event here, they pitched for electoral reforms to increase the participation of women in electoral politics in the country.

'It (the Bill) is essential to strengthen democratic processes, to make our Parliament more representative,' CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat said.

The Bill proposes to have 33 per cent seats in Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies reserved for women.

The Bill is yet to be passed by Parliament.

The leaders demanded passage of the Bill.

Karat also pitched for transparency in funding to political parties.

'Look at electoral bonds, within days of opening, some political parties got Rs 221 crore, but nobody knows who gave the money, nobody knows where the money has gone to,' she said, adding, 'Politics is being sabotaged, subverted, and subordinated to money power and corporate interests.'

In the backdrop of the recent incidents of the prime minister taking a jibe at Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury in Parliament and BJP leader Naresh Aggarwal making derogatory remarks against Jaya Bachchan, the speakers welcomed the widespread condemnation these incidents drew.

'I was amazed and thrilled by the support of so many women and men,' Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury said.

Sushmita Dev, president of the All India Mahila Congress, 'All women should stand together as happened in the case of Jaya Bachchan.' Mahua Moitra, General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress, also participated in the discussion.