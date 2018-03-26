NEW DELHI: As the Parliament logjam entered the 15th day, the CPI(M) today submitted a notice of no-confidence against the BJP-led central government in the Lok Sabha, the fourth party to do so after the Congress and two Andhra Parties.

Parliament will resume its sitting tomorrow after a three-day recess amid indications that the logjam may continue.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are due to adjourn sine die on April 5.

On Friday, the Congress moved a no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha, days after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress adopted a similar measure.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan has so far said she cannot take up notices for the no-confidence motion against the government as the "House was not in order" amid protests by members of different parties on various issues.

The leader of the CPI-M in Lok Sabha, P Karunakaran, submitted the notice to the Lok Sabha Secretariat today and urged the Speaker to include the no-confidence motion in the revised list of business for tomorrow.

"Under rule 198(b) of chapter XVII of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Lok Sabha, I hereby give notice to move the motion of no-confidence in the council of ministers in the House on March 27, 2018.

I request you to kindly include the motion in the revised list of business," the notice says.

According to the Left MPs, the notice is part of an opposition strategy to step up pressure on the NDA government in the Lok Sabha.

The two parties from Andhra Pradesh had moved no-confidence motions against the government over what they called the latter's failure to honour the "promise" of granting special category status to the southern state and seeking a special financial package for it.

The government has said that it is ready to face a no-trust motion.