NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a reply in the CBI Special Court and opposed anticipatory bail plea of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S. Bhaskararaman in connection with INX Media money laundering case.

Bhaskararaman earlier approached the court seeking anticipatory bail fearing arrest by the CBI in the case.

The court will not hear the matter April 4.

Bhaskararaman was arrested from a hotel in Delhi on February 16 and was later sent to sent judicial custody.

On February 28, Karti Chidambaram was arrested at the Chennai airport on his return from the UK, in connection with a money laundering case registered against him in May 2017 for his alleged role in facilitating FIPB clearance for INX Media Ltd and its directors, Peter and Indrani Mukerjea.

Karti allegedly took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.