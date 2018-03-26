NEW DELHI: Panic gripped students of class XII following claims on social media that the economics paper was leaked today ahead of the exam even as CBSE denied there was any slip up.

Reports of the question paper being leaked circulated through social media and WhatsApp several hours before the paper commenced .

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), however, denied any leak and urged students and parents not to panic.

"We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked.

The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet.

We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure sanctity of the examination," a senior CBSE official said.

A similar incident occurred on March 15 when Delhi Government had said that it had received complaints of class 12 CBSE accountancy paper being leaked following which a probe was ordered, even as the board had denied any leak.

"There has been no leakage of the question paper.

All the seals have been found intact at all exam centres.

However, at local level, some miscreants may have circulated messages through WhatsApp and other social media platforms to hurt the sanctity of the exam," the board had then said.