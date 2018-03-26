NEW DELHI: The Congress on Monday issued a whip to party members in Lok Sabha in view of the notice given by it for a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

The party had tabled in the Lok Sabha a notice for no-confidence motion on Friday.

Besides Congress, the other parties that have filed notices for a no-confidence motion against the government are the Communist Party of India-Marxist, the Telugu Desam Party and the YSR Congress Party.

Congress sources said the party decided to give the notice for No-Confidence as it felt it was its duty as the main opposition to question the government on its "failure on all fronts" including the issue of corruption and highlight the demand of special category status for Andhra Pradesh.

The TDP and YSR Congress Party have filed notices for a no-confidence motion against the government over the issue of special category status for Andhra Pradesh, but they have not been taken up due to continued disruption of the House.

The notices for the Motion of no-Confidence had been given by Thota Narasimham of the TDP and Y.V. Subba Reddy of the YSR Congress.

The Congress also hoped to get support on the no-confidence motion from parties including Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, the CPI-M, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Nationalist Congress Party, apart from the TDP, YSR Congress and other opposition parties.

"The parties which may not agree with each other across the country, today have a very strong feeling about the various malpractice of this government.

"This government has created a climate of fear of oppression, of mis-governance, threat, vendetta and you are finding a natural conversation. It is not that anybody is making much of an effort," said Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

"Not only one from Congress, there are three or four ‘no-confidence motions' pending tomorrow (Tuesday). I do not want to name the parties. Now, nobody has gone collecting ‘no confidences'. TDP never asked the Congress party, nor has the Congress asked TDP," he added.

Singhvi further said: "There is a spontaneous way of action by the people, by the parties, which have diverse and maybe warring at that state level. I find no contradiction in that - state-level vs. central level coordination."

The AIADMK and the TRS have been paralysing the House with protests, pressing for their demands for the setting of Cauvery Water Management Board and an increase in the reservation quota for jobs in Telangana

