CHANDIGARH: The Haryana government has revised the policy regarding post graduation degree, and diploma courses for doctors in the health department.

A spokesperson of the health department today said that in-service Haryana Civil Medical Services (HCMS) and Haryana Civil Dental Services (HCDS) can now appear in any entrance or NEET examination for higher studies, and no permission from the state government would be required for it.

"This policy will come into force from the academic year 2018.

All PG policies issued prior to this PG policy stand superseded with this policy," the spokesperson said.

He said with this policy coming into effect any serving HCMS or HCDS doctor, who has completed two years of regular satisfactory service, will be eligible for grant of NOC for pursuing PG diploma, degree courses without pay.

If granted NOC, this period of study will be treated as extraordinary leave without pay, he added.

"The service will be protected for the purpose of increments, seniority and pension, if entitled.

Such persons will also be entitled to stipend if available in the institution," he said.

However, in-service HCMS or HCDS doctor who wishes to do PG degree, diploma courses after completion of four years of regular satisfactory service will be eligible for full pay.

"With at-least two years rural service or at-least two years of remote and difficult areas service in Health Institutions of Haryana, such doctor will be eligible for no-objection certificate (NOC) with full pay as he or she was drawing and the period spent on the prescribed duration of course will be treated as service period for all intents and purposes," he said.

Notably, a serving doctor can proceed for PG degree, diploma courses after getting NOC from the government only once during the entire service career.

"The candidates who do post-graduate course with or without protection of pay will be ineligible for any other study leave," he said.

With that, according to the revised policy, an in-service candidate who has rendered services in remote and difficult areas prior to notification dated January 30, 2018 -- issued by Health Department -- will also be given the experience certificate of serving in remote and difficult areas of Haryana for the corresponding period.