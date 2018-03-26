MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Legislative Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution recommending the Centre to rename the Kolhapur airport as the 'Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj Airport'.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis moved the resolution in the Lower House to rename the airport after the member of the erstwhile royal family of Kolhapur.

The Chair then put the resolution to vote which was passed unanimously.

Fadnavis said the resolution of the House will be sent to the Centre.

There was a long pending demand from the people and leaders of the district for renaming the Kolhapur airport after Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj.

The civic body of Kolhapur had passed a resolution to this effect earlier.

The Fadnavis cabinet had also decided in January this year to rename the airport after Chhatrapati Rajaram Maharaj, who is credited with launching various infrastructure projects, including the airstrip in the erstwhile princely state of Kolhapur.

He was the son of legendary king Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj.